UrduPoint.com

Intelligence Agencies Unearth PTI's Plan To Malign Govt, LAEs: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Intelligence agencies unearth PTI's plan to malign govt, LAEs: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said the intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephonic conversation about a staged police attack on one of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leaders, killing its occupants, and then blaming law enforcement agencies for the act.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference here late night, the minister said the second plan revealed in the intercepted audio involved staging incidents of firing and disgracing women with the intention of portraying it as the work of intelligence and law enforcement agencies and also highlighting it as a human right issue at international level He said as the matter was of huge importance he thought it necessary to apprise the nation as the orchestrated event was planned for tonight (Saturday night). However, he added, the timely action from the intelligence agencies foiled the nefarious design, resulting in the exposure of the plot even before its execution.

He further said that the intended purpose of the orchestrated event was to generate controversy surrounding the legal actions taken after May 9 vandalism and to present these staged plays as grave human rights violations and state oppression through international media.

The minister said that these people hurt the sentiments of martyrs' families and the nation by attacking the martyrs' monuments, Jinnah House, and military installations.

He also expressed firm resolve that the May 9 miscreants would definitely be brought to justice. Those, who attacked Jinnah House and broke into military installations, would be tried in military courts under the Military Act 1952, he added.

For all others involved in the May 9 riots, Sanaullah said their trial would be conducted in civil courts.

The minister conveyed the strict directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the firm resolve of the Federal government that no innocent would be prosecuted.

He said they (PTI leadership) employed method without considering it was wrong or right including lobbying with external forces like Zalmay Khalilzad to achieve their objectives. However, he added, when they failed, they hatched a dreadful plan to stage such attack and put the blame on law enforcers.

Rana Sanaullah said the gang and its ringleader were near to meet their logical end, and they would never be allowed to achieve their objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Attack Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Riots Police Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah May Women Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

15 minutes ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

1 hour ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

2 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

3 hours ago
 Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochista ..

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

3 hours ago
 PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's ..

PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's party

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.