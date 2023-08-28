Open Menu

Intelligence Agency Of Enemy Country Involved In Jaranwala Tragedy: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Intelligence agency of enemy country involved in Jaranwala tragedy: IGP

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar said on Monday that intelligence agency of the enemy country was involved in the Jaranwala tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar said on Monday that intelligence agency of the enemy country was involved in the Jaranwala tragedy.

Addressing a press conference, he said they had broken the network of the enemy and assured the nation that such incidents would not happen in future.

The tragedy was an attempt to foment a clash between Muslim and Christian communities, he said and added that religious scholars and civil society played their role in controlling the situation.

He confirmed that the three main accused of the tragedy had been arrested and those responsible for the conspiracy would be brought to justice at any cost. He said that showing the true spirit of the religion, Muslims presented their mosque to the Christian community for worship. Some miscreants damaged houses and places of worship, he added.

He said all possible help was being given to the victims.

