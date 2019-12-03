Intelligence authorities tap telephone calls under what law: SC

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has remarked intelligence authorities tap telephone calls under what legal powers

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has remarked intelligence authorities tap telephone calls under what legal powers.He further remarked " this is matter of people dignity therefore, legislation should be enacted on this count.He gave these remarks as member of 10-member bench of Supreme Court (SC) during the course of hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa petition here Tuesday.The case was heard by a10-meber larger bench of SC presided over by Justice Omar Ata Bandial.Munir A Malik counsel for Justice Qazi Faez isa while referring to Benazir Bhutto case said during the hearing of the case that spying the judges of superior judiciary is enough to dissolve the elected government.

SC maintained in Benazir Bhutto case spying and telephone tapping is against islam. It has been said in the court's decision that spying ruins the peace of the home. It foments insecurity. It was said in Bhutto case that article 14 is guarantor of human dignity and privacy.

It was declared that spying was in derogation of the constitution.Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised the question what legal powers are held by the intelligence authorities under which they could tap telephone.Advocate Munir A Malik replied such law is not in his knowledge.

Permission is must from Judicial officer for tapping telephonic messages in US.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked " this is matter of human dignity. There should be law for tapping telephone. Tell us spying means what.

Is chasing some one spying or installing cameras in some one's bed room comes in the orbit of spying. Is such order of any court there.Munir A Malik said " there is no such order in my knowledge.Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked legislation is needed to be enacted in this regard.Advocate Munir A Malik said any one including judge and his family members can become target of spying.Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked " any one can become target of it.Advocate Munir A Malik said court should throw out the material collected on the basis of spying.

SC should not accept the violation of human rights and the material collected on the basis of human degradation. Reference should be dismissed.Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked " this is very important issue.Advocate Munir A Malik said we are deducing outcome from the facts.

Name of wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa is in Spanish language. How international expert and complainant Wahid Dogar came to know about it.Justice Omar Umar Ata Bandial remarked " you should come tomorrow after reading Transparent trial act 2013,The hearing of the case was adjourned till today (WEDNESDAY).