UrduPoint.com

Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) Has Been Initiated To Intercept A Group Of Terrorists Operating In General Area Noshman, South Of Sibi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 02:05 PM

Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) Has Been Initiated To Intercept A Group Of Terrorists Operating In General Area Noshman, South Of Sibi

From 30 March 2023 onwards an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) has been initiated to intercept a group of Terrorists operating in general area Noshman, South of Sibi

Sibi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023) From 30 March 2023 onwards an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) has been initiated to intercept a group of Terrorists operating in general area Noshman, South of Sibi. The Terrorists were linked with targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners.

Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by Terrorists for last two days. Resultantly, a party of 3 x Terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire onto the Security Forces.

During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist has been killed while two others have been injured, a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered.

Pakistan Army, in step with the Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Fire Balochistan Army Exchange Progress Sibi March

Recent Stories

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

15 minutes ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

2 hours ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.