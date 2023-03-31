From 30 March 2023 onwards an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) has been initiated to intercept a group of Terrorists operating in general area Noshman, South of Sibi

Sibi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023) From 30 March 2023 onwards an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) has been initiated to intercept a group of Terrorists operating in general area Noshman, South of Sibi. The Terrorists were linked with targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners.

Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by Terrorists for last two days. Resultantly, a party of 3 x Terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire onto the Security Forces.

During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist has been killed while two others have been injured, a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered.

Pakistan Army, in step with the Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.