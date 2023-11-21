Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 November, 2023)

On 20 November 2023, an intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District and after intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were sent to hell.

In a separate operation conducted in general area Kot Azam, South Waziristan District one more terrorist was sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from all three killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

In another incident that occurred in general area Gharyoum, North Waziristan District, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded and resultantly, Sepoy Shahzeb (age: 26 years, resident of: District Rawalpindi) embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.