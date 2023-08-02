Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaired by DC Lower Dir

In the light of the orders of the provincial government, a meeting of the Intelligence Coordination Committee was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner to formulate the SOPs of the political gatherings and public meetings under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :In the light of the orders of the provincial government, a meeting of the Intelligence Coordination Committee was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner to formulate the SOPs of the political gatherings and public meetings under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Wali Khan, DSP Headquarters Fakhre Alam, heads of divisional and district intelligence agencies also participated. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Wali Khan gave a detailed briefing to the forum about the orders issued by the provincial government.

The overall security situation across the district was also reviewed in the meeting. The objective of the meeting was to improve the overall security situation in the area to enhance the communication between the law enforcement agencies and SOPs and common plan for political gatherings and public meetings.

The process had to be devised.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner to share all the SOPs with the political leaders. As per provincial government notification, Public Service Delivery & Good Governance Act 2020" Section 14 In the future, no Jalsa, public meetings, public gatherings shall be held without the NOC of the district administration. So before organizing any rally, procession, public gathering must get NOC from the district administration. In case of a violation, legal action will be taken against the organizer.