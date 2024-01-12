Open Menu

Intelligence Officials Nab Iranian Oil Smuggling Ring In Major Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement agencies in Sukkur conducted a joint raid on a flour mill in the Ali Wahan area and uncovered a large-scale Iranian oil smuggling operation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement agencies in Sukkur conducted a joint raid on a flour mill in the Ali Wahan area and uncovered a large-scale Iranian oil smuggling operation.

The successful operation netted approximately 50,000 liters of illegal Iranian oil, believed to be destined for illegal sale to PS pump owners through contractor trucks.

According to Customs Sukkur officials on Friday, the Intelligence agencies, district administration, and customs officials teamed up for the successful bust.

Responding to the raid, several truck drivers attempted to flee the scene, with 7-8 vehicles evading capture. However, swift police pursuit resulted in the apprehension of two drivers and the seizure of their trucks.

Four individuals, including the apprehended truck drivers, are currently in custody pending further investigation, said Customs officials. Authorities believe this operation has dealt a significant blow to the Iranian oil smuggling ring operating in the region.

