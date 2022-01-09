UrduPoint.com

Intelligence Orthotic Device Enabling Paralyzed Hand Functional: Dr. Mahboob

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission have approved a project proposal for Intelligence Orthotic Device (IOD) which will enable stroke patient, paralyzed hand as functional, said Chairman Mahboob Medical Institute Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, he said in fact, such patients are mobilized on their feet and also can move the upper limb but the hand remains non-functional so the IOD is specially designed for this purpose to enable the patients to move their hands.

Giving detail, Dr. Mahboob-Ur-Rahman said that he worked on the concept and practically applied it to the patients as an electrically operated device which was having very positive effects.

Later on, the idea was discussed with the head of Electrical Department in UET Peshawar Arbab Masood Ahmad. There were several meetings on the subject whereas it was decided to make it as Intelligence Orthotic Device (IOD). The said team worked on the proposal which was submitted to HEC through UET Peshawar.

Luckily, the concept has been approved by the HEC and it will be materialised with financial assistance from HEC as well. This device will make drastic changes in rehabilitation sciences because earlier only deformity prevention of the paralyzed hand was possible and in majority of cases, the hand was left non-functional so the said invention or innovative approach will ease the problems of physically challenged people, Dr. Mahboob added.

This will also open an era for research in Orthotic and Prosthetic Sciences, he added. It is worthy to mention that the Chairman of MMI Dr. Mahboob-Ur-Rahman has already made rehab gloves which is a Mechanical Orthotic Device for the same function. It is becoming a patent device with the name of Mahboob Rehab Gloves.

This device will be cost-effective and easily available for the patients, he said. Moreover, these devices will have a very impressive and positive role in the restoration of physically challenged people in normal life, Dr. Mahboob concluded.

