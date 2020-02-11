UrduPoint.com
Intelligence Wing, Helpline To Be Established In Anti-corruption Dept: Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has directed to establish Intelligence Wing to keep an eye on the performance of the officers and a helpline to redress the complaints and maintain computerized record of the complaints.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Deputy Directors and Circle Officers of Anti-corruption Department here in Tuglaq House on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary Sohail Baloch and Deputy Directors and Circle Officers from across the province attended the meeting.

The Minister said that there was a dire need to take result-oriented steps to improve department's perception and asked the officials concerned to conclude pending inquiries on merit and get the negligent staffers punished.

He said that circle officers had main role in inquiries and they must perform well as he would not tolerate any lethargic attitude in dispose of pending cases.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo assured the officers that their genuine issues would be resolved on priority basis and for promotion of the staff, the department was going to be restructured.

He directed the officers to complete inquiries in stipulated time and process the applications on daily basis.

He asked to submit their performance report on monthly basis and deficiency of the staff would be meted out soon. "Good officers would be rewarded while departmental action would also be taken against those who fail to perform well", he concluded.

