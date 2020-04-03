'Intelligent Fever Detection System' installed at Faisalabad Development Authority Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has installed "Intelligent Fever Detection System" at its office for checking temperature, as a preventive measure taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The sanitizers have already been placed on entrance point for disinfecting the hands before entering the office.

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja inaugurated the 'Intelligent Fever Detection System' by hand indication. ADG FDA Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, and others were present on the occasion.

DG said that the precautionary and safety measures against coronavirus were being implemented in letter and spirit in the department as directed by the Punjab government, adding that the installation of Intelligent 'Fever Detection System' was also a step in this regard.

He informed that this system had been arranged with financial support of private sector.

Engineer Shahid Gill informed that the 'Human Body Infrared Temperature Sensor' was working in this system to check the human body temperature from remote.