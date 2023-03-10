UrduPoint.com

Intelligent Transport System Successfully Tested On M-11 Motorway

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Intelligent Transport System successfully tested on M-11 Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :In a major breakthrough in the field of intelligent transport systems, NHMP has tested a successful proof of concept on the M11 North Sialkot motorway in coordination with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and the National Highway Authority (NHA).

According to the details issued by NHMP, cameras would be installed every 10 to 15 kilometres which will capture violations by vehicles and then the data will be conveyed to different forums for the efficient collection of fine money.

The information of violation will travel to the violator himself if he is an M tag holder while in the second tier, the information will go to the next patrol vehicle that can easily stop the violating vehicle and in the third-tier information will go to our control room.

The violation data will also be transmitted to a national repository, where demerit points will be deducted from the licensing crisis, eventually leading to the license cancellation. Toll plazas would also be equipped with sensitive digital equipment which will receive violation information, and drivers will be required to pay fines and taxes separately.

Vehicles that do not adhere to the motorway's rules, will be chased and heavy fines would be imposed on them.

It is hoped that this system would improve revenue collection and enhance the capacity to trace vehicles.

With this breakthrough, Pakistan's enforcement system will be in power just like any modern enforcement system in the world.

