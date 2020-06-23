UrduPoint.com
Intelligentsia Must Create Awareness On COVID-19 Pandemic: Governor

Tue 23rd June 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called upon the intelligentsia and scholars to play their role in creating awareness on pitfalls of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

During a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Khan Bhachar at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said that failure to wear masks and adopt other standard operating procedures (SOPs) put people's lives at risk, adding that coronavirus had spread in every nook and cranny today and it was our collective responsibility to practise restraint in the face of a deadly virus.

The governor said that the country was passing through the most difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic, urging public, and political and religious parties to play their role in containing the virus.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said those who violated the SOPs had become dangerous for society, adding that corona was infecting those who did not adopt precautions.

He said it was a person's decision whether he wanted to avoid coronavirus or become a victim of it, adding that only those who followed the SOPs would stay safe.

"COVID-19 pandemic was a gigantic challenge and the 220 million Pakistanis will have to come forward and support the government to fight the economic as well as health hazards," Ch Sarwar urged.

He said the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was working hard to rid the country of coronavirus pandemic and its ill-effects, adding that no laxity on the part of the erring public would be tolerated while the law-enforcement agencies would be asked to take strict action against people violating the health SOPs.

The governor said that the government was using all resources to provide health facilities and save people from the coronavirus through public awareness campaigns.

