Intending pilgrims advised to observe Saudi law during Haj

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Haj trainers at a training workshop on Thursday advised the intending pilgrims to strictly observe the Saudi laws during their stay at Makkah and Madina as they would be ambassador of Pakistan

The Pakistan Haj Training Council, Lower Dir chapter, arranged the training workshop at where Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was the guest.

The DC on the occasion stated that intending pilgrims have been selected by Allah Almighty to perform Hajj, adding that being representatives of Pakistan the pilgrims should have to behave well to earn good name for the country and strictly observe the law of Saudi Arabia during their stay in Makkah and Madina.