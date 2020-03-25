UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intending Pilgrims Asked To Download Mobile Apps During Hajj

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

Intending pilgrims asked to download mobile Apps during Hajj

The intending pilgrims have been asked to download five smart phone mobile applications (Apps) for ensuring hassle free Hajj 2020, said official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The intending pilgrims have been asked to download five smart phone mobile applications (Apps) for ensuring hassle free Hajj 2020, said official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Talking to APP, he said the apps could prove very important as they contain documentaries on Hajj performance process and complete guidelines to facilitate the intending pilgrims.

The five android phone applications including 'Mina Locator'; 'Al Maqsad'; PakHajj Muavin; 'Rehnumai-e-Hajj'; and 'Pak Hajj Guide' had worked satisfactorily last year's Hajj. The mobile-phone applications could be downloaded for getting Hajj-related prayers and other important information about Hajj rituals.

Mina Locator App helps people locate their residence, Mina Maktab, train stations, the route to different camps, mosques, hospitals and all other important places in Mina with reference to the user's current location.

AIMaqsad mobile application provides detailed 3D indoor navigation for Masjid Al Haram. The app is created to assist visitors in determining their location accurately inside the corridor of the Grand Mosque and guide their way anywhere they want to go during their stay.

PakHajj Muavin helps Hajj pilgrims to check their own details regarding their group's information, buildings that they are staying in, travel information and other details about hajjis. The Rehnuma-e-Hajj app provides guidelines about the Manasik-e-Hajj and provides information about the complete set of rituals during the pilgrimage. Pak Hajj Guide app educates the pilgrims about how to make preparations for this religious event, it includes performing Umrah and Hajj, Ziarat-e-Madinah, and things to remember for the pilgrimage.

\395

Related Topics

Hajj Mobile Guide 2020 Mosque Event All

Recent Stories

Canadian Carrier WestJet Plans to Lay Off Nearly 7 ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai annou ..

4 minutes ago

Excise launches helpline to improve departmental s ..

4 minutes ago

More rain expected in city

3 minutes ago

USEP extends deadline in submission of fulbright ..

3 minutes ago

EU leaders voice solidarity with virus-hit Spain

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.