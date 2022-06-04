UrduPoint.com

Intending Pilgrims Start Arriving At Multan Hajj Complex

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Intending pilgrims start arriving at Multan Hajj Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :All the preparations have been completed for Hajj operation from Multan and intending pilgrims have started arriving at Multan Hajj Complex, at Qila Kuhna Qasim Bagh, from different districts of south Punjab.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has been assigned the task to keep the Hajj Complex clean on a daily basis the staff has started cleaning the offices of Hajj Complex and the waiting areas. MWMC has also started water sprinkling on roads inside the Qasim Fort and roads leading to Hajj Coplex. The cleanliness process will continue till the end of the Hajj operation from Multan, says an official press release.

Related Topics

Multan Hajj Punjab Water Company Bagh All From

Recent Stories

Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

3 minutes ago
 "You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds t ..

"You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds two hours a day," PM warns offi ..

19 minutes ago
 Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

4 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

5 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.