Intending pilgrims start arriving at Multan Hajj Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :All the preparations have been completed for Hajj operation from Multan and intending pilgrims have started arriving at Multan Hajj Complex, at Qila Kuhna Qasim Bagh, from different districts of south Punjab.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has been assigned the task to keep the Hajj Complex clean on a daily basis the staff has started cleaning the offices of Hajj Complex and the waiting areas. MWMC has also started water sprinkling on roads inside the Qasim Fort and roads leading to Hajj Coplex. The cleanliness process will continue till the end of the Hajj operation from Multan, says an official press release.