Intending Pilgrims Vaccination Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The vaccination of intending pilgrims started in the Hajji Camp established

in Cooperative Training College, Sargodha Road, here on Thursday.

The pilgrims will be vaccinated against flu, fever and polio diseases till June 8.

Deputy Director / In-charge Haji Camp Arif Zahoor said that highly trained staff of the health department was carrying out the duty of vaccination to male and female pilgrims under the supervision of senior medical officers.

He said the best arrangements had been made for pilgrims, while 20 booths separate for men and women had been set up in air-conditioned hall to facilitate them.

He said work of delivery of passports would be completed by May 10.

