Intending Pilgrims Vaccination Starts
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The vaccination of intending pilgrims started in the Hajji Camp established
in Cooperative Training College, Sargodha Road, here on Thursday.
The pilgrims will be vaccinated against flu, fever and polio diseases till June 8.
Deputy Director / In-charge Haji Camp Arif Zahoor said that highly trained staff of the health department was carrying out the duty of vaccination to male and female pilgrims under the supervision of senior medical officers.
He said the best arrangements had been made for pilgrims, while 20 booths separate for men and women had been set up in air-conditioned hall to facilitate them.
He said work of delivery of passports would be completed by May 10.
Recent Stories
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation of DMG officers visits FMTH2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders crackdown on illegal foreigners, drug mafia after KPO attack investigation2 minutes ago
-
Murad chairs SDT board meeting to appoint MD from market11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister visits Sir Sadiq Hospital21 minutes ago
-
21 lawbreakers netted21 minutes ago
-
Skindar Bosan rebuts report of supporting some candidates in by-election22 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's merchandise export improves in March22 minutes ago
-
Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat Hosts First Passing-Out Parade32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with five motorcycles42 minutes ago
-
Yasin Malik hailed as the 'Nelson Mandela of Kashmir' for his tireless efforts towards peace: Chairm ..51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses dismay over absence of BFC staff52 minutes ago
-
Biometric devices provided for attendance of FPC staff52 minutes ago