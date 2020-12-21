Intense cold, dry weather likely in most parts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Department has forecast intense cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However during its daily report it says that light rain and snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated place in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand and Kurram Districts.

Lowest temperature was recorded at -05°C in Parachinar.