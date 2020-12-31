UrduPoint.com
Intense Cold, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Intense cold, dry weather likely to persist in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast intense cold and dry weather likely to persist in Capital during next 24hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, a Met office reported.

While very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Dense fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Frost likely to occur in a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Astore, Leh -12, Gupis, Skardu -11, Kalam -10, Hunza -08, Quetta, Bagrote -07, Gilgit -06, Parachinar, Dalbandin, Zhob -05, Dir, Malam Jabba, Kalat and Rawalakot -04.

