Intense Fog Disrupts PIA Flights Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights operating from Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot
had been affected due to dense fog while some local flights faced cancellation as well.
A spokesperson for the PIA warns of operational challenges in air operations due to low visibility
and intense fog and flights to and from Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot may face cancellations,
changes, or delays due to challenging conditions.
During this season, fog disrupts air operations in these cities, posing difficulties for aviation
activities, stated by the spokesperson and added that passengers were urged to obtain information
about their flights from the PIA Call Center before heading to the airport, considering potential
disruptions due to fog.