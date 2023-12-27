Intense fog disrupts PIA flights operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights operating from Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot

had been affected due to dense fog while some local flights faced cancellation as well.

A spokesperson for the PIA warns of operational challenges in air operations due to low visibility

and intense fog and flights to and from Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot may face cancellations,

changes, or delays due to challenging conditions.

During this season, fog disrupts air operations in these cities, posing difficulties for aviation

activities, stated by the spokesperson and added that passengers were urged to obtain information

about their flights from the PIA Call Center before heading to the airport, considering potential

disruptions due to fog.