Open Menu

Intense Fog Disrupts PIA Flights Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Intense fog disrupts PIA flights operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights operating from Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot

had been affected due to dense fog while some local flights faced cancellation as well.

A spokesperson for the PIA warns of operational challenges in air operations due to low visibility

and intense fog and flights to and from Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot may face cancellations,

changes, or delays due to challenging conditions.

During this season, fog disrupts air operations in these cities, posing difficulties for aviation

activities, stated by the spokesperson and added that passengers were urged to obtain information

about their flights from the PIA Call Center before heading to the airport, considering potential

disruptions due to fog.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Sialkot May From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

58 minutes ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

2 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

6 hours ago
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

15 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

15 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

15 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

16 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

16 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan