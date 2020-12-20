UrduPoint.com
Intense Fog To Continue Till End Of December

Sun 20th December 2020

Intense fog to continue till end of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said fog would persist till the end of this month with increasing intensity in the days to come.

Temperature would also falls countrywide including Karach during the next week, he said.

Talking to APP, he said moist water contents would persist in the atmosphere after the current rains in plain areas.

He warned people to remain conscious during dense fog especially while driving as it reduces visibility to minimum level during increasing accident chances.

In late night or early morning hours the visibility might be decreased to zero, he added.

He advised citizens to get updated about weather situation before planning a visit outside city.

PMD has also issued its advisory for the convenience of the citizens, he added.

