Intensified efforts in full swing to combat dengue

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The district administration of Khanewal has launched aggressive measures to tackle the dengue, prioritizing both indoor and outdoor prevention activities.

In a recent Emergency Response Committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the current dengue situation in the district was thoroughly reviewed.

The DC directed all departments to intensify monitoring efforts and focus on high-risk areas such as tire shops, junkyards, and plant nurseries.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal emphasized, "The only effective solution against dengue is prevention, which requires the full cooperation of the public." He urged citizens to play their part by maintaining cleanliness and eliminating potential breeding sites for mosquitoes.