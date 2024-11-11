Intensified Smog Crackdown, 1215 Vehicles Penalized, 210 Impounded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a decisive effort to combat smog and air pollution, the Punjab government has ramped up its crackdown, with over 2.4 million rupees in fines imposed by the Traffic Police in just 24 hours.
According to a spokesperson of the department here on Monday,the operation, directed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, aimed to tackle the rising pollution levels and curb the dangerous effects of smog.
During the 24-hour period, 1,215 vehicles that were emitting excessive smoke were penalized, and 210 severely dilapidated vehicles were impounded at various police stations. Authorities were also continuing to enforce a strict ban on heavy traffic entering the city, successfully blocking over 6,000 trucks and heavy vehicles from entering Lahore.
The crackdown was being carried out by a combined team of the Traffic Police, Environmental Department, and the Mines Department, with additional oversight from the CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, who has announced increased measures. Special teams led by DSPs were focusing on key entry and exit points across the city to ensure compliance.
In a bid to prevent further environmental damage, authorities had also imposed restrictions on tractor trolleys, prohibiting those without tarpaulins or water sprinklers from operating on roads. In addition, an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) system was being used to issue e-challans against vehicles emitting harmful smoke.
Notably, the crackdown was also targeting government vehicles. The CTO Lahore has issued orders to take action against smoke-emitting government vehicles, further emphasizing that no vehicle was exempt from environmental regulations.
As part of the comprehensive strategy, Anti-Encroachment Camps will be further activated today to remove illegal structures that contribute to traffic congestion, which exacerbates pollution.
In a statement, Ammara Athar emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat smog and environmental pollution: "The government is committed to taking all necessary steps, but the cooperation of the public is equally vital. Together, we can ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all."
Recent Stories
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA disposed of 12000 ltr adulterated milk6 minutes ago
-
"Mera Pyara” team reunites another lady with her loved ones16 minutes ago
-
DPO issues directives over 50 complaints36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today59 minutes ago
-
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog1 hour ago
-
Punjab records 63 new dengue cases as total reaches 6,9011 hour ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to establish joint check posts at entry, exit routes: IG Sindh14 hours ago
-
Stronger action needed on clean air policy to combat smog: Dawar14 hours ago
-
CBD Punjab reports substantial progress in construction of IT tower15 hours ago
-
Pakistan pledges to ending violence against children at first-ever global ministerial conference in ..15 hours ago
-
AJK president seeks Austria’s influence in EU for resolving Kashmir dispute15 hours ago
-
Police conducts grand operation against drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor15 hours ago