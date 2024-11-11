Intensified smog crackdown, 1215 vehicles penalized, 210 impounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a decisive effort to combat smog and air pollution, the Punjab government has ramped up its crackdown, with over 2.4 million rupees in fines imposed by the Traffic Police in just 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson of the department here on Monday,the operation, directed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, aimed to tackle the rising pollution levels and curb the dangerous effects of smog.

During the 24-hour period, 1,215 vehicles that were emitting excessive smoke were penalized, and 210 severely dilapidated vehicles were impounded at various police stations. Authorities were also continuing to enforce a strict ban on heavy traffic entering the city, successfully blocking over 6,000 trucks and heavy vehicles from entering Lahore.

The crackdown was being carried out by a combined team of the Traffic Police, Environmental Department, and the Mines Department, with additional oversight from the CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, who has announced increased measures. Special teams led by DSPs were focusing on key entry and exit points across the city to ensure compliance.

In a bid to prevent further environmental damage, authorities had also imposed restrictions on tractor trolleys, prohibiting those without tarpaulins or water sprinklers from operating on roads. In addition, an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) system was being used to issue e-challans against vehicles emitting harmful smoke.

Notably, the crackdown was also targeting government vehicles. The CTO Lahore has issued orders to take action against smoke-emitting government vehicles, further emphasizing that no vehicle was exempt from environmental regulations.

As part of the comprehensive strategy, Anti-Encroachment Camps will be further activated today to remove illegal structures that contribute to traffic congestion, which exacerbates pollution.

In a statement, Ammara Athar emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat smog and environmental pollution: "The government is committed to taking all necessary steps, but the cooperation of the public is equally vital. Together, we can ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all."