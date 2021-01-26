UrduPoint.com
Intensity Of Fog Reduces In Federal Capital

Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said fog has significantly reduced in Federal capital compared to previous days.

Talking to APP, he said the moisture contents which would help producing dense fog in the atmosphere has now changed their pattern resulting in reduction of fog intensity in capital.

He added that fog had created hurdles for people in traveling whereas it was also a cause of various accidents because it lessens the visibility.

He said fog was also a cause of allergies as it might affect lungs.

As the moisture contents gradually falls down in the last week of the ongoing month, it helped reducing dense foggy atmosphere particularly during early morning and late night.

