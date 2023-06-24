Open Menu

Intensity Of Heat Continues, Temperature To Increase: Met Office

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The temperature in Peshawar is likely to rise to 44 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department told here Saturday.

He said the weather is likely to remain extremely hot and humid in most districts of the province while rain is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Bitgram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner and Dir.

He also predicted rain in other parts of the province including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Karak, Kohat, Peshawar and Charsadda.

However, he said that there was a possibility of dusty winds and storms in Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi.

