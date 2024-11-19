Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted

The intensity of smog has decreased in Punjab, while the atmosphere in Lahore and Multan is still polluted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The intensity of smog has decreased in Punjab, while the atmosphere in Lahore and Multan is still polluted.

The provincial metropolis is still ranked second in air pollution among cities around the world. Lahore's AQI was recorded at 252, while the pollution rate in Multan city was 286.

Meanwhile, as soon as the smog situation improved, the Punjab government opened educational institutions in all divisions except Lahore and Multan.

The Environment Protection Department has instructed all students and teachers to wear masks, while outdoor sports and other extracurricular activities are prohibited. The ban remains in place.

In addition, restrictions have been relaxed to reduce the intensity of smog, and all hotels and restaurants have been allowed to remain open until 10:00 pm, dine-in and take-away facilities will be available until 10:00 pm, while home delivery services will not be restricted in any way.