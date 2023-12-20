Open Menu

Intensive Drive Underway For Registration Of House Servants And Tenants In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The `Knock the Door' campaign led by Islamabad Capital Police is actively pursuing the registration of employees and tenants.

During this ongoing initiative, a police spokesman said that multiple teams from Islamabad Capital Police are conducting street-level and door-to-door operations to facilitate the registration of tenants and domestic workers. Simultaneously, these teams are addressing citizen concerns and inquiries.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has reported the registration of data about 207 house servants from 516 houses within the jurisdiction of the Secretariat Police Station during the last 24 hours.

The Primary objective of this campaign is to prevent any potential untoward incidents by maintaining law and order in the Federal capital.

Registering tenants and domestic workers not only enables vigilant monitoring of potential miscreants but also serves as a deterrent against individuals involved in suspicious activities.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with policemen who visit their homes for data collection purposes.

The campaign emphasizes that unregistered employees and tenants may pose a risk, potentially leading to serious incidents such as theft and robbery. By implementing comprehensive registration measures, Islamabad Capital Police aims to create a secure environment for the citizens of the federal capital, utilizing all available resources.

