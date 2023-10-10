Open Menu

Intensive Efforts Underway To Register House Servants And Tenant: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The campaign of Islamabad Capital Police - Knock the Door - is at full swing to facilitate the registration of domestic workers and tenants.

During this initiative, police spokesperson said that dedicated teams from the Islamabad Capital Police are taking to the streets and conducting door-to-door visits to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers. Simultaneously, they are addressing citizens' concerns and inquiries.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has already compiled data on 108 house servants from 447 residences within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station.l during last 24 hours.

This campaign's Primary objective is to enhance public safety by maintaining law and order in the Federal capital.

Registering tenants and domestic workers not only helps keep a vigilant eye on potential wrongdoers but also acts as a deterrent to any suspicious activities.

Citizens are urged to verify the identity of anyone in civilian clothing who arrives at their doorstep to collect data.

Unregistered employees and tenants could potentially be involved in serious incidents, such as theft and robbery, by posing as ordinary citizens. Islamabad Capital Police is committed to using all available resources to ensure the safety and security of the federal capital's residents.

