Intensive three-day EMS training program sweeps through provincial capitals

A three-day training session on the Election Management System (EMS) is being conducted in various provincial capitals from August 31st to September 2nd, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A three-day training session on the Election Management System (EMS) is being conducted in various provincial capitals from August 31st to September 2nd, 2023.

Ten simultaneous training sessions have been launched in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

According to the schedule, the trainer commenced with a presentation, during which they provided an in-depth explanation of EMS features and modules, followed by the commencement of a real-time demonstration.