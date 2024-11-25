Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that political parties organize demonstrations to record their protests

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that political parties organize demonstrations to record their protests.

Since PTI has already recorded their protest,they should now return home,he said adding that if their intention is to weaken the country, it is unacceptable, unbearable and intolerable.

He said that Pakistan comes first; if Pakistan exists,then we exist. He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party supports peaceful protests, but the PTI's track record is worse. He stated this while talking to the media during the ceremony of the first OGDCL National Case Writing Competition at IBA University Sukkur on Monday.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that people were misled through social media, they didn't do any work. When PTI was in government, their performance was such that 23 by-elections were held, they lost 19 of them, but they were successful in creating false narratives, he added.

The Minister said that the Jewish lobby strongly supported them and they were previously against America, but now they have sat with them, he said.

Shah said that when the results of the last general elections came and PTI's numbers were higher, the Pakistan Peoples Party supported them and invited them to form a government, but their stubbornness persisted.

On the issue of the new canals, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party is a national party, and they won't compromise on anything related to Sindh, especially water, which is a matter of survival.

He paid a rich tribute to the legendary figure Nisar Siddiqui and added that he always felt joy in visiting Sukkur IBA University.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government have always supported Sukkur IBA University. Additionally, he mentioned that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon visit IBA University.

We consider Sukkur IBA as our own and will continue to support it for further improvement, he remarked.He further said that the Sindh government is committed to providing opportunities to talented students from Sindh at Sukkur IBA.

Education is our top priority, which is why we have allocated the largest budget to the education sector, he said.

Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, addressed the ceremony, stating that for the first time in Pakistan, Sukkur IBA University, in collaboration with OGDCL, is hosting the National Case Writing Competition.

The Primary objective of this competition is to provide a platform for professionals, teachers, and students to showcase their creative skills and research, promoting collaboration between academia and industry to address local issues. He emphasized that Sukkur IBA University is more than just an institution; it attracts students from all over Pakistan, fostering unity and promoting diversity. He also mentioned that hundreds of students from Balochistan are currently enrolled in the university on scholarships. Sukkur IBA University holds the distinction of being the first public sector university in the country, ranking between 600-800 globally.

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged Nisar Siddiqui as their guiding light and expressed their commitment to carrying forward his mission. He also announced plans to enroll in the poorest 20 students from rural Sindh in grades 5 and 6 at the Public school Sukkur, managed by Sukkur IBA University, in the near future.

Regional Director OGDCL Qamar Zaman addressed the ceremony, stated that this is the first OGDCL Case Writing Competition held at Sukkur IBA University. OGDCL focuses on education and health. He mentioned that OGDCL is collaborating with Sukkur IBA University on various projects in Sukkur. IBA is not just a university, it's a mission. This time, they are taking their 5th batch with IBA, providing 550 million rupees in scholarships, benefiting 350 students.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr MB Raja Dharejo, Professor Dr Mir Muhammad Shah,Professor Niaz Bhutto, Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Ghumro, faculty members from various universities and a large number of students attended the ceremony.