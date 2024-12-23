Inter 2nd Annual Exam Result On 27th
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad, will announce the result of the intermediate second annual examination-2024 on December 27.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed is expected to attend the ceremony while BISE Secretary Dr Habib ul Rehman and others will be present. The result will be uploaded on board website www.bisfsd.edu.pk at 10 a.m.
