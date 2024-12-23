Open Menu

Inter 2nd Annual Exam Result On 27th

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Inter 2nd annual exam result on 27th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad, will announce the result of the intermediate second annual examination-2024 on December 27.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed is expected to attend the ceremony while BISE Secretary Dr Habib ul Rehman and others will be present. The result will be uploaded on board website www.bisfsd.edu.pk at 10 a.m.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE December

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

22 minutes ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

37 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

1 hour ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

1 hour ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

1 hour ago
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

1 hour ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

2 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan