Inter 2nd annual exam result on 27th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad, will announce the result of the intermediate second annual examination-2024 on December 27.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed is expected to attend the ceremony while BISE Secretary Dr Habib ul Rehman and others will be present. The result will be uploaded on board website www.bisfsd.edu.pk at 10 a.m.