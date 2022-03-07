Inter-Agency Task Force meeting held at ANF Headquarters

Director General (DG) ANF, Major-General, Ghulam Shabbir Narejo presided over the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force meeting on Monday at ANF Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) ANF, Major-General, Ghulam Shabbir Narejo presided over the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force meeting on Monday at ANF Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by officials of all law enforcement agencies of the country.

The DG ANF directed the officials to implement the National Anti-Drug Policy effectively.

In view of the growing trend of drugs, implementation of national policy is inevitable, he added.

The meeting also reviewed the overall situation of the National Anti-Drug Policy.

The meeting underlined the need for joint efforts to curb drug trafficking while the participants also emphasized on promoting co-operation between all law enforcement agencies.

It was agreed to formulate a joint comprehensive strategy to curb drug trafficking, the spokesperson, ANF Headquarters Rawalpindi informed.