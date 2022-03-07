UrduPoint.com

Inter-Agency Task Force Meeting Held At ANF Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Inter-Agency Task Force meeting held at ANF Headquarters

Director General (DG) ANF, Major-General, Ghulam Shabbir Narejo presided over the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force meeting on Monday at ANF Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) ANF, Major-General, Ghulam Shabbir Narejo presided over the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force meeting on Monday at ANF Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by officials of all law enforcement agencies of the country.

The DG ANF directed the officials to implement the National Anti-Drug Policy effectively.

In view of the growing trend of drugs, implementation of national policy is inevitable, he added.

The meeting also reviewed the overall situation of the National Anti-Drug Policy.

The meeting underlined the need for joint efforts to curb drug trafficking while the participants also emphasized on promoting co-operation between all law enforcement agencies.

It was agreed to formulate a joint comprehensive strategy to curb drug trafficking, the spokesperson, ANF Headquarters Rawalpindi informed.

Related Topics

Drugs Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Moderna announces first African vaccine facility i ..

Moderna announces first African vaccine facility in Kenya

50 seconds ago
 Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Thur ..

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Thursday

51 seconds ago
 More than 1.7 mn people flee war in Ukraine: UNHCR ..

More than 1.7 mn people flee war in Ukraine: UNHCR

54 seconds ago
 Three officials suspended over wood theft

Three officials suspended over wood theft

58 seconds ago
 Medvedev stays ATP No.1 but no longer flies a flag ..

Medvedev stays ATP No.1 but no longer flies a flag

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister gratitude Mailsi people for success ..

Chief Minister gratitude Mailsi people for successful public meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>