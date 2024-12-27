Open Menu

Inter Annual Part-II Result Declared

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE),Faisalabad on Friday declared the result of the Intermediate Annual Examination Part-II 2024.

According to a spokesperson,21,937 candidates appeared in the exam,out of which 8,412 passed.

The pass percentage was calculated 38.35%

Secretary board Dr Habib-Ul-Rehman, and other board’s officials were present.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed uploaded the result at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

The board however provided a chance of rechecking of papers to unsatisfied candidates.The interested candidates can apply for rechecking of papers by January 11,2025.

