Inter annual Part-II result declared

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE),Faisalabad on Friday declared the result of the Intermediate Annual Examination Part-II 2024.

According to a spokesperson,21,937 candidates appeared in the exam,out of which 8,412 passed.

The pass percentage was calculated 38.35%

Secretary board Dr Habib-Ul-Rehman, and other board’s officials were present.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed uploaded the result at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

The board however provided a chance of rechecking of papers to unsatisfied candidates.The interested candidates can apply for rechecking of papers by January 11,2025.