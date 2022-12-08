UrduPoint.com

Inter-board Collegiate Sports Games Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The inter-board collegiate sports competitions were held at different sports complexes and grounds here on Thursday under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

The games of wrestling, tennis, hockey, gymnastic, cycling, badminton, cross-country running, volleyball and weight lifting were held among teams of different colleges from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts.

In wrestling, Punjab College stood first; in tennis, Chenab College Jhang remained the winner; in hockey Punjab College Faisalabad first; in gymnastics, superior college stood first.

Cycling contest was won by Concordia College, Faisalabad; badminton DPS & College Faisalabad; Volleyball Government Graduate College Samundri, cross-country race Government High school 239-RB Khanoana while weight lifting competition was won by Punjab College, Faisalabad.

Board's Secretary Dr Saleem Tiqi Shah has congratulated the winning teams.

Later, prizes were distributed among the winning teams.

