Inter-boys Collegiate Hockey Tournament Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The intercollegiate boys hockey tournament kicked off here on Monday under the auspices of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha.

The tournament was inaugurated by Director Physical Education Roshan Zameer.

Teams of Punjab College Sargodha, Punjab College Khushab, Superior College, Government College Khushab and Eminent College are participating in the tournament.

The opening match was played between Punjab College and Eminent College, which was tied.

The chief guest of the event Director Physical Education Roshan Zamir said that hockey was the national sport, and for its promotion the Sargodha education board was utilising all resources.

