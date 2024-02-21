Open Menu

Inter-boys Collegiate Volleyball Tournament Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Inter-boys collegiate volleyball tournament held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of the Board of education Sargodha, inter-collegiate boys volleyball tournament was held at the grounds of university of the Punjab Group of Colleges, here on Wednesday.

A total of 12 teams of government and private boys colleges across the division participated in the competition.

The Superior Group of Colleges boys team secured the first position, Punjab College boys team clinched the second position and the Government Anbala Muslim Boys College volleyball team got the third position.

Director Sports of Education Board Sargodha Rosah Zameer said that the Board of Education was providing all possible facilities for promotion of sports. Players thanked the director Sports Board of Education and the board administration.

Related Topics

Sports Education Punjab Sargodha Superior Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

44 minutes ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

1 hour ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

16 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

16 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

16 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan