Inter-boys collegiate volleyball tournament held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of the Board of education Sargodha, inter-collegiate boys volleyball tournament was held at the grounds of university of the Punjab Group of Colleges, here on Wednesday.

A total of 12 teams of government and private boys colleges across the division participated in the competition.

The Superior Group of Colleges boys team secured the first position, Punjab College boys team clinched the second position and the Government Anbala Muslim Boys College volleyball team got the third position.

Director Sports of Education Board Sargodha Rosah Zameer said that the Board of Education was providing all possible facilities for promotion of sports. Players thanked the director Sports Board of Education and the board administration.