Inter-boys Collegiate Volleyball Tournament Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Under the auspices of the board of education Sargodha, inter-collegiate boys volleyball

tournament was held here on Monday.

Six teams, including Government Anmbala Muslim Boys College,Government Associate Boys College Shahpur Sadar,Government Graduate College for Boys Bhalwal,City Standard College 46 SB and Reader Boys College participated in the competition.

The Superior Group of Colleges team secured the first position, Government Associate Boys College Shahpur Sadar clinched the second position and the Reader College Boys College volleyball team

got the third position.

Director Sports of Education Board Sargodha Roshan Zameer said that the Board of Education was providing all possible facilities for the promotion of sports.

Later on, Audit Officer Sargodha Education Board Rai Khaliqdad Dhudhi and Director Sports Education Board Roshan Zameer gave trophies and certificates to players.

