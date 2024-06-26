Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The District Administration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) inaugurated the first inter-city solar electric public service cart, marking a significant advancement in providing environmentally friendly and affordable transportation to the local population.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Yasir Riaz and City Mayor Usman Ali Khalid inaugurated the pilot project.

Initially, the solar-powered public service cart will operate from Kalayal Chowk to Thothal, a densely populated area in Mirpur city. "This pilot project of inter-city solar electric cart service is designed for the local population of Mirpur city," stated DC Yasir Riaz while speaking to reporters.

He mentioned that the service will eventually be expanded to other residential areas of the city, which is home to over a million expatriate Kashmiris, many of whom are settled in the United Kingdom.

The deputy commissioner emphasised that the goal of launching this service is to provide affordable public transportation, in collaboration with the private sector, for the general public on intercity routes. The service will be available for Rs30 per passenger per stop along the designated route, covering stops from Kalayal to Naangi Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, and Thothal, before returning on the same route.

The inaugural ceremony, held at central Shaheed Chowk, was attended by city elites and various segments of civil society.

Senior officials of the district administration, including SSP Mirpur Kamran Ali, DIO Javeid Malik, Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, DBA President Shakeel uz Zaman Advocate, and President of his own faction of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, Sohail Shujah Mujahid, were also present at the colorful event.

