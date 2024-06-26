Open Menu

Inter-city Solar Electric Public Service Cart Launched In Mirpur-AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK

The District Administration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) inaugurated the first inter-city solar electric public service cart, marking a significant advancement in providing environmentally friendly and affordable transportation to the local population

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The District Administration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) inaugurated the first inter-city solar electric public service cart, marking a significant advancement in providing environmentally friendly and affordable transportation to the local population.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Yasir Riaz and City Mayor Usman Ali Khalid inaugurated the pilot project.

Initially, the solar-powered public service cart will operate from Kalayal Chowk to Thothal, a densely populated area in Mirpur city. "This pilot project of inter-city solar electric cart service is designed for the local population of Mirpur city," stated DC Yasir Riaz while speaking to reporters.

He mentioned that the service will eventually be expanded to other residential areas of the city, which is home to over a million expatriate Kashmiris, many of whom are settled in the United Kingdom.

The deputy commissioner emphasised that the goal of launching this service is to provide affordable public transportation, in collaboration with the private sector, for the general public on intercity routes. The service will be available for Rs30 per passenger per stop along the designated route, covering stops from Kalayal to Naangi Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, and Thothal, before returning on the same route.

The inaugural ceremony, held at central Shaheed Chowk, was attended by city elites and various segments of civil society.

Senior officials of the district administration, including SSP Mirpur Kamran Ali, DIO Javeid Malik, Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, DBA President Shakeel uz Zaman Advocate, and President of his own faction of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, Sohail Shujah Mujahid, were also present at the colorful event.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Same United Kingdom Mirpur Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event From Million

Recent Stories

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse ef ..

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change

9 seconds ago
 DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

1 minute ago
 Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of ..

Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts

1 minute ago
 4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of ..

Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

11 minutes ago
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Nei ..

Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’

11 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

3 hours ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

4 hours ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

4 hours ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan