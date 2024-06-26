Inter-city Solar Electric Public Service Cart Launched In Mirpur-AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 06:24 PM
The District Administration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) inaugurated the first inter-city solar electric public service cart, marking a significant advancement in providing environmentally friendly and affordable transportation to the local population
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The District Administration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) inaugurated the first inter-city solar electric public service cart, marking a significant advancement in providing environmentally friendly and affordable transportation to the local population.
Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Yasir Riaz and City Mayor Usman Ali Khalid inaugurated the pilot project.
Initially, the solar-powered public service cart will operate from Kalayal Chowk to Thothal, a densely populated area in Mirpur city. "This pilot project of inter-city solar electric cart service is designed for the local population of Mirpur city," stated DC Yasir Riaz while speaking to reporters.
He mentioned that the service will eventually be expanded to other residential areas of the city, which is home to over a million expatriate Kashmiris, many of whom are settled in the United Kingdom.
The deputy commissioner emphasised that the goal of launching this service is to provide affordable public transportation, in collaboration with the private sector, for the general public on intercity routes. The service will be available for Rs30 per passenger per stop along the designated route, covering stops from Kalayal to Naangi Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, and Thothal, before returning on the same route.
The inaugural ceremony, held at central Shaheed Chowk, was attended by city elites and various segments of civil society.
Senior officials of the district administration, including SSP Mirpur Kamran Ali, DIO Javeid Malik, Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, DBA President Shakeel uz Zaman Advocate, and President of his own faction of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, Sohail Shujah Mujahid, were also present at the colorful event.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings
Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change9 seconds ago
-
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles1 minute ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts1 minute ago
-
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
PM invites opposition to hold dialogue for country's betterment25 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits Tarbela dam site25 minutes ago
-
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’11 minutes ago
-
Cash, jewellery looted at gun point35 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 20 properties over non-payments of commercialisation fee35 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia celebrates international year of Camelids 202435 minutes ago
-
PU holds seminar on intellectual property rights35 minutes ago