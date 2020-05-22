UrduPoint.com
Inter City Transport Opens In Islamabad:DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:47 PM

Inter city transport opens in Islamabad:DC

The capital administration has lifted the ban on intra- and inter-city transport and allowed them to resume their services by following standard operating procedures (SOPs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The capital administration has lifted the ban on intra- and inter-city transport and allowed them to resume their services by following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The administration also issued SOPs for passenger vehicles, including ride hailing services and transport network companies, as well as passengers. Anyone violating the SOPs will be fined and the vehicle impounded.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat said that the transport was allowed to operate keeping in view the needs of the citizens who were facing hardship.

A notification issued from the office of the DC said the government had decided to allow resumption of intra-city and inter-city transport operations, non-AC vehicles only, to cope with the transportation needs of general public with strict observance of the approved SOPs and reduced transport fares.

