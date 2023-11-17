Open Menu

Inter-club Badminton Boys, Table Tennis Girls Competitions Conclude

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Inter-club badminton boys and table tennis girls competitions concluded at Al-Fateh sports complex, here on Friday.

According to results, Amir islam Badminton Club secured the first position, while Al-Fateh Badminton stood second in boys competitions.

In table tennis girls, Al-Fateh Club stood winner while Lasalle School and College remained second.

Later, winners were awarded prizes and trophies.

Meanwhile, two-day inter-clubs girls cricket championship was held at Lasalle school and college. Total eight teams participated in the event.

Lasaal School and College won the title by thrashing Dotters academy.

The winning team was given Rs 10,000 cash prize, medals and trophy while runner-up was given Rs 7,000 cash prize, medals and trophy.

