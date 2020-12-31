UrduPoint.com
Inter-club Basketball Championship Concludes

Thu 31st December 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A five-day Inter-Club Faisalabad Division Basketball Championship concluded at Crescent sports Complex, here on Thursday.

Nine teams from all four districts of the division participated in the event, organised under the aegis of the Divisional Sports Department.

New YMR Basketball Club lifted the title by defeating New Model Basketball Club with 58-43 scores.

The YMR Basketball Club stood third by beating Royal Basketball Club Gojra with 45-34 victory.

The winner was awarded a trophy and cash prize of Rs 20,000, while the runner-up was given cash prize of Rs 15,000 and the third Rs 7,000.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ayub Khan was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

Later, basketball players also donated 8 bottles of blood to Sundas Foundation.

