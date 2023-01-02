Inter-club district basketball championship concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :New model basketball club beat New YMR basketball club by 90/62 points in the final of Inter-club district basketball championship at Sports Complex, Dijkot Road here on Monday.

The championship was organized under the aegis of district sports department.

A total of eight teams including the new YMR basketball club, new model basketball club, Shaheen basketball club, Mian Mazhar basketball club, University basketball club, GM Abad basketball club, MC basketball club and YMR basketball club took part in the event.

President District Basketball Association Muhammad Mehboob was chief guest while District Sports Officer Sajida Latif and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the winning team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 with a trophywhile runner up got Rs 20,000 with trophy.

Medals were also awarded to players for their outstanding performance.