Inter-club taekwondo championship held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The district inter-club taekwondo championship was played at Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary school, here on Thursday.

The district sports department organised the event.

Over 150 players from tehsils in 10 weight categories took part in the event.

The first three position holders in each category were given prizes by General Secretary Punjab Taekwondo Association Dr Izhar-ul-Haq. Principal Mian Muhammad Saeed and District Sports Officer Sajida Latif and others were also present.