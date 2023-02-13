Inter-college sports opens in Khanewal

UrduPoint.com

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu formally opened inter-collegiate sports competitions 2023 at sports gymnasium here on Monday.

Separate boys and girls games began Monday at sports facilities enabling students to test their skills on eight different games including cricket, football, Bed Minton, table tennis, volleyball and others.

The games will last till Feb 17.

Sindhu expressed delight upon witnessing so many boys and girls geared up to join different competitions and hoped they would excel and qualify to the next stage at the divisional and up to the provincial level.

Deputy Director colleges Ahmad Rauf, sports officer Muhammad Hafeez, college teachers and students were present.

