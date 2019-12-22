Inter-colleges basketball competitions held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The inter-colleges basketball competitions were held at Government MC Higher Secondary school Samanabad under the aegis of the education board Faisalabad here Sunday.

Government Girls Islamia College got the first position, Government Higher Secondary School Gatti second and MC Girls School Samanabad remained third as six teams participated in the event.

Director sports Iffat Sultana, Rana Saeed Hassan, Uzma Ch, officials and a large number of students were also present.

asf/asm