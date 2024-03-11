Open Menu

Inter Colleges Science, Art Exhibition Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Model degree colleges organized an inter colleges science and art exhibition here at City University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

The aim and objectives of the event was to bring together the scientific and artistic abilities of the students and to encourage them for creativity and innovation in specific fields.

Students from different colleges enthusiastically participated in the event and showcased their scientific ideas and artistic models including drawing, sketching and live painting.

Professor Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, Chairman BISE Peshawar was the chief guest on the occasion.

He admired the scientific concepts and artistic idea of the students and appreciated the efforts of administration for arranging such an innovative event.

The chief guest awarded certificates and shields to the winners’ students.

At the end, Director Peshawar Model Degree Colleges Muhammad Sohail presented college souvenir to the Chief Guest.

