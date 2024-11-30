Inter-collegiate Badminton Tournament Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A two-day inter-collegiate girls' badminton tournament, organized by the Board of Education, concluded at Government Graduate College for Women, Farooq Colony.
In the closing ceremony, Principal Government Graduate College for Women, Farooq Colony, Madam Muntaha Javed, was the special guest and Director Sports Education Board Roshan Zameer Kalro, Waqas Butt and Professor Physical Education, Madam Sabahat, were also present. Graduate College for Women Farooq Colony won second position while first and third positions were won by private colleges.
Addressing the audience, Madam Muntaha Javed said that sports competitions provide an excellent platform for the youth to show their talents. She added that Sargodha education sports competitions organized by the board will not only increase the physical abilities of women athletes but also provide them with opportunities to participate in national and international sports.
Later, Director Sports Education Board Roshan Zameer Kalro thanked Madam Muntaha Javed and Professor of Physical Education Madam Sabahat for hosting the tournament and ensuring best arrangements.
