Inter-collegiate boys badminton tournament kicks off

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The inter-collegiate boys badminton tournament kicked off, here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, issued by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), the event was inaugurated by Director Sports of Educational Board Roshan Zameer, District Sports Officer Muhammad Imran, who said 12 colleges from the division were participating in the tournament, and five players, who perform well in the tournament would be played at the national level.

He said Chairman of Educational Board Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Secretary Abul-Hasan Naqvi extended full support for promotion of sports.