Inter-collegiate boys 'tug-of-war' competitions start

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:01 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :An inter-collegiate boys 'tug-of-war' competitions kicked off here on Monday at the sports gymnasium, under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha Sports Department.

Chairperson Sargodha Education Board Dr Kausar Raees and Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas were the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Director Sports Department of Education Board Chaudhry Mazhar Hussain, International Basketball players Waqas Butt, Junaid Khan, Najam Hussain and others attended the ceremony.

Students from various colleges of the district are participating in the tournament.

