Inter-collegiate Boys Tug-of-war Competitions Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of the Board of Education Sargodha, inter-collegiate boys tug-of-war competitions were held at Government Ambala Muslim College here on Saturday.
Teams of government and private boys colleges participated in the competition.
In the tug-of-war competitions, Government Associate College Bhagtanwala defeated all its opponent teams and won first position by winning the tournament, while Superior College Sargodha got second and Punjab College got third position.
On this occasion, Superintendent Board of Education Chaudhry Muhammad Anees Sadiq Gujjar said that the Board of Education was providing all possible facilities for the promotion of sports.
He said that a healthy body has a healthy mind, so it is very important to have sports along with education.
On this occasion, the players thanked the Director Sports Board of Education Sargodha Roshan Zameer, Waqas Butt and the board administration, which provided a good entertainment
opportunity in the form of sports.
Muhammad Mohsin performed his duties as referee.
