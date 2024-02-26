Open Menu

Inter-collegiate Football Competitions Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Inter-collegiate football competitions held in Sargodha

Board of intermediate Sargodha organized inter collegiate football tournament at the ground of Government Commerce College Sargodha, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) board of intermediate Sargodha organized inter collegiate football tournament at the ground of Government Commerce College Sargodha, here on Monday.

Six teams of different colleges participated in the tournament whereas Punjab College won the competition and superior college Sargodha remained second in the tournament.

Director sports Roshan Zameer paid special thanks to Principal of Commerce College Raja Saleem and professor Rai Mudasir on best tournament arrangements.

Roshan Zameer also said that such recreational activities are vital for a healthy mind and a healthy body.

Related Topics

Football Sports Punjab Sargodha Superior Commerce Government Best

Recent Stories

Guinea capital crippled by general strike

Guinea capital crippled by general strike

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

5 minutes ago
 Murad says integrity, stability of country, improv ..

Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority o ..

18 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

14 minutes ago
 Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabda ..

Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker provincial government managed to steer p ..

Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunc ..

22 minutes ago
Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD

Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD

14 minutes ago
 FO taking possible measures to resolve public comp ..

FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints

14 minutes ago
 Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppres ..

Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Na ..

22 minutes ago
 6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Bre ..

6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery

14 minutes ago
 Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of ..

Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Tree plantation drive starts

Tree plantation drive starts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan