Inter-collegiate Football Competitions Held In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) board of intermediate Sargodha organized inter collegiate football tournament at the ground of Government Commerce College Sargodha, here on Monday.
Six teams of different colleges participated in the tournament whereas Punjab College won the competition and superior college Sargodha remained second in the tournament.
Director sports Roshan Zameer paid special thanks to Principal of Commerce College Raja Saleem and professor Rai Mudasir on best tournament arrangements.
Roshan Zameer also said that such recreational activities are vital for a healthy mind and a healthy body.
